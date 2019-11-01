Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,650. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. Insulet has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,929.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $806,124 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet by 19,375.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Insulet by 59.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

