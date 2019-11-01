Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.54.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PODD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,650. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.12. Insulet has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,929.60 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,491 shares of company stock worth $806,124 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet by 19,375.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Insulet by 59.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Insulet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
