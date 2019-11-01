Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates Sells 38,189 Shares of Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,758,221.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Instructure stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Instructure Inc has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Instructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Instructure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,650,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Instructure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Instructure by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

