Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates Sells 38,189 Shares of Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Director Joshua L. Coates sold 38,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,758,221.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Instructure stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Instructure Inc has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78.
Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Instructure by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after buying an additional 70,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Instructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Instructure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,650,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Instructure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Instructure by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Instructure
Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.