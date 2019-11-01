Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

INSM stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,397. Insmed has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

