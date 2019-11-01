Insider Selling: Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CFO Sells 11,435 Shares of Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 553,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.97. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $53.48 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Trex by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

