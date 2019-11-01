Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Sells 26,297 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valarie L. Sheppard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $207,134.20.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.