Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $683.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,238,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

