Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $525,486.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,865,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,324,000 after purchasing an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,021 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,621,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,130 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,487,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,392,000 after acquiring an additional 813,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

