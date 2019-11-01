Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $66,027.50.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $401,088.00.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $37.12 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9,277.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. MKM Partners set a $51.00 price target on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.35.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

