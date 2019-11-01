Insider Selling: Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) CEO Sells $195,327.50 in Stock

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) CEO J Michael Nauman sold 3,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $195,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

J Michael Nauman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brady alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, J Michael Nauman sold 3,561 shares of Brady stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $206,538.00.

On Monday, October 21st, J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of Brady stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of Brady stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $178,750.00.

On Friday, October 11th, J Michael Nauman sold 3,250 shares of Brady stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $175,500.00.

BRC opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 474.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.