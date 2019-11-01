Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Buys 5,100 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $51,204.00.

Shares of LNDC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 89,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,795,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,200,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 407,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 218,927 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 205,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 1,375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 903,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 842,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Landec in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.