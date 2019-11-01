Insider Buying: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Insider Purchases $44,349.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) insider Fisher Steven purchased 3,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $44,349.00.

BRG stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.02 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

BRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.