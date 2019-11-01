Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 347,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,867. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.51. Inogen has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $204.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.24%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after purchasing an additional 634,121 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,128,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inogen by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138,395 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

