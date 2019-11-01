Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.
Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. 347,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,867. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.51. Inogen has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $204.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82.
In other Inogen news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.01 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $243,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,288 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after purchasing an additional 634,121 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,128,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inogen by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138,395 shares during the last quarter.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
