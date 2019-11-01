ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about ING Groep (NYSE:ING) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ING Groep earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected ING Groep’s ranking:

NYSE:ING traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,447,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

