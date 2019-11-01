Infrax Systems (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Trading Up 50%

Shares of Infrax Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:IFXY) were up 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 270,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,074,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Infrax Systems (OTCMKTS:IFXY)

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

