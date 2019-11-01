Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 81.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

