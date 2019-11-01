Independent Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Independent Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.49.

DRI opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.50. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

