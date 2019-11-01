Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

LON IOG remained flat at $GBX 18.75 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 152,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,754. Independent Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.99 ($0.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

