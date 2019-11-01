IMV (NYSE:IMV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMV. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSE:IMV opened at $2.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMV in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

