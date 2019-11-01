Imperial Capital Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 303,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,602. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 97,513 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 729,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,477,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $2,349,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 479,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,788,000 after buying an additional 70,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,813,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

