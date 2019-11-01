Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. Immunomedics has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93.

In other news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

