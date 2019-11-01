Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Position Lifted by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 181.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,434,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the third quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMMU. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.10.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

