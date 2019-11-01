Illinois Tool Works Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.60. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Shares of ITW opened at $168.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $173.75. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,907 shares of company stock worth $47,086,434. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

