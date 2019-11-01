IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. IDEX updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33 -1.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.80-5.82 EPS.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.43. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other IDEX news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,674 shares of company stock worth $3,849,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

