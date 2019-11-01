ICON Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. ICON has a total market capitalization of $81.98 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, IDEX, Huobi and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00217845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.25 or 0.01391252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009675 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,742,535 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ICON

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DragonEX, Allbit, Bitbns, Binance, OOOBTC, COSS, IDEX, Rfinex, Upbit, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Hotbit, Bithumb and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

