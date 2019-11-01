Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €10.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.25 ($10.75).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.