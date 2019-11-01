Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 9.8% in October

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 210,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $113,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 400.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 50,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,379. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

