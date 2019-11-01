Hyper Speed Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $236,318.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $236,318.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and MXC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00217076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.01399283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00116374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Profile