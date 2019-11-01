Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,454. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

