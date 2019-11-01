Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Matson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,788,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,175,000 after purchasing an additional 311,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Matson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Matson by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 4.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 402,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matson news, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $123,921.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $565,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. 140,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,933. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.61. Matson Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $557.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.55 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

