Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.18. 137,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

