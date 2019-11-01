Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 102,000 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Synchrony Financial makes up about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 944.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 660,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 597,726 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

SYF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.74. 3,378,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,555. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

