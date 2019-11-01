Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $68.15 and last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 3595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $46,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,012.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,486 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.05.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

