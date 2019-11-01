Hurify (HUR) Market Cap Reaches $17,754.00

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Hurify has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Hurify token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinMex, YoBit and Tidex. Hurify has a market capitalization of $17,754.00 and $38.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.89 or 0.05720823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003227 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014972 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Hurify Profile

Hurify (HUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,325,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,464,943 tokens. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hurify is hurify.co . Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify

Buying and Selling Hurify

Hurify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDEX, LATOKEN, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

