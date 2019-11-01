Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.33. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

