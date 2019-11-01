Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Insider Helga Houston Sells 14,055 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

