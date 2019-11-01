Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 89.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 5,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748. Hudson Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.08.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Global Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.