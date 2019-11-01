Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 6.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $26.76, 275,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 168,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Several brokerages have commented on HOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.21). Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $482.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,654.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 52,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

