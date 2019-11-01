Horizon (ASX:HRZ) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Horizon (ASX:HRZ) rose 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.14.

In related news, insider Jonathan Price sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10), for a total value of A$29,000.00 ($20,567.38).

Horizon Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, vanadium, and molybdenum deposits. It operates 100% owned gold projects in the Kalgoorlie region and has joint ventures at the Menzies and Goongarrie gold projects, the Nanadie Well copper-nickel project, and the Richmond vanadium project located in Queensland.

