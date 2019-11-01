Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 18,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,652. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 3,232.67%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arthur Tzianabos sold 12,500 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $112,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,914. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.