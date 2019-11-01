Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$26.17.

TSE:HCG opened at C$27.11 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$12.48 and a 12-month high of C$27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.02.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$111.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 2.6219271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

