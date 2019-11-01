Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $18.48 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $160,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,580. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

