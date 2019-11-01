Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,354. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $366.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.38. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO Joseph B. Zanco sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

