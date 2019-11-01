HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Reaches Market Cap of $2,122.00

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Crex24. In the last seven days, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,122.00 and $19.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015768 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,525,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,170,020 coins. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us . HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

