Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.6% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,250 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 29,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $143.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The company has a market cap of $1,089.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,914,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $548,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,154.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.