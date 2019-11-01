HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HNI Corporation provide products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI is a leading global provider and designer of office furniture and the leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products. HNI Corporation sell the broadest and deepest selection of quality office furniture solutions available to meet the needs of every customer through an extensive portfolio of well-known and trusted brands. HNI Corporation hearth products are the strongest, most respected brands in the industry and include a full array of gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE HNI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 271,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. HNI has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $356,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1,883.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

