Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Hill-Rom updated its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.46-5.56 EPS.

Shares of HRC traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $81.85 and a 1-year high of $111.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $674,562.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

