Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of flat or $683.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.89 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.46-5.56 EPS.

NYSE HRC opened at $104.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.86. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $81.82 and a one year high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.43.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $566,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.