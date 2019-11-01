Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.64.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.32. 48,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Hay III bought 9,800 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares valued at $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

