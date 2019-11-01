Heritage Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 125,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,786 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,611. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

