Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 502 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,019,000 after buying an additional 36,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after buying an additional 55,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,664. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $55.61 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.